Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $802,000 Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of VG stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.