Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,516 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $72,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,502,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $187.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.23 and its 200 day moving average is $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

