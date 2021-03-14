Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,879 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

NYSE MOH opened at $232.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.41. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $246.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

