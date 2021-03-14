Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 56.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after acquiring an additional 239,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 179.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 156,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 389.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $1,523,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,546,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

RGEN stock opened at $194.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.14. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 237.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

