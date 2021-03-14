Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EPOKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. 24,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,239. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.