EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,017 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.79.

Shares of EOG opened at $75.00 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

