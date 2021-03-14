Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. Engie has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

