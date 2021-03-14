Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Insider Sells $735,000.00 in Stock

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00.

WIRE stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $71.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

