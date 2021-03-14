Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$45.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Empire from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.86.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$38.05 on Thursday. Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.95 and a 52 week high of C$40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.44.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

