Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Up 62.4% in February

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the February 11th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

MSN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 128,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,521. Emerson Radio has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

