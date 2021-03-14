Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

EMA stock traded up C$0.39 on Friday, reaching C$53.26. 562,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.73. Emera has a twelve month low of C$42.12 and a twelve month high of C$58.15. The firm has a market cap of C$13.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

