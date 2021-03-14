EFFORCE Market Cap Tops $141.06 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. EFFORCE has a total market capitalization of $141.06 million and $18.77 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EFFORCE token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00003685 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.46 or 0.00443537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00061186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00049193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00092228 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00066960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.89 or 0.00504174 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,719,786 tokens. The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com

