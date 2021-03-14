Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,572 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $48,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,454 shares of company stock valued at $35,407,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

