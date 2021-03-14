Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, an increase of 226.5% from the February 11th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVV. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $12.66 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

