Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 499.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,293,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,792,000 after buying an additional 1,910,707 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,930,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,174,000. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 13,216.3% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 918,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,416,000 after buying an additional 911,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,133,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of EV stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.13 million. Analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

