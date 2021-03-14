Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 435934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.76 million, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

