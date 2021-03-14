Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $52,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,246,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 138,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.82.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,302 shares of company stock valued at $22,578,552 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EXP opened at $133.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

