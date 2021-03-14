Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

DVAX stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

