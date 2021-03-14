Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

DVAX stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.