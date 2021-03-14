Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $460,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Avantor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 3.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Avantor by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,784 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVTR opened at $28.34 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

