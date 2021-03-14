Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 19,686 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 19,686 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,728 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.77. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

