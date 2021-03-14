Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 11,434 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Realty by 34.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

NYSE DRE opened at $40.73 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

