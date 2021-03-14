Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $467,000 Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -273.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $62.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

