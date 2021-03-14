Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,796 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Cowen worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at $1,339,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at $1,451,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

COWN stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.