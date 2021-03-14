Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,853 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Nokia were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOK. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

