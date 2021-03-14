Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $412,000 Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Dynatrace by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Dynatrace by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,157,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Dynatrace by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 188.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.76.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,379 shares of company stock worth $16,992,792. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

