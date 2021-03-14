Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 174.3% from the February 11th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.26 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

