Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.26 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

