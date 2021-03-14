Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €32.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DUE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €33.23 ($39.09).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €35.84 ($42.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.82. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12-month high of €36.94 ($43.46). The business’s 50 day moving average is €34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.19.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

