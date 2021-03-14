Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Ducommun stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $740.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $62.57.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,472,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 60,712 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,719 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

