Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.95. Drive Shack shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 45,415 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 160,006 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 159.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $211.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

