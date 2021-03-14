Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.95. Drive Shack shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 45,415 shares.
The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.
The stock has a market cap of $211.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.
Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.
Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.