DREP Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19.89 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $60.47 million and $19.89 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 63.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00048370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.08 or 0.00641871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00034710 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,986,836,784 coins and its circulating supply is 3,974,001,083 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

