DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in DraftKings by 41.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 91,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 142.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 113,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 59.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.