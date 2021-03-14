Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr. Martens has an average rating of “Hold”.

DOCMF stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

