Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 34.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

