Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Raised to $91.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $62.44 on Friday. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 122,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,497,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,060 shares of company stock worth $16,260,475. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Domo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Domo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

