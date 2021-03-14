Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post sales of $297.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.11 million and the lowest is $294.96 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $351.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,003 shares of company stock worth $14,445,433. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,338,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $67,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after buying an additional 612,992 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,236,000 after buying an additional 417,273 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,426,000 after buying an additional 331,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.97. The stock had a trading volume of 375,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,411. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $101.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

