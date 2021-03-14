Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) rose 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 4,319,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,145,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The stock has a market cap of $50.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Document Security Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.