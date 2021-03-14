Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) rose 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 4,319,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,145,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The stock has a market cap of $50.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Document Security Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Document Security Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

