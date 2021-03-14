Dock Trading 78.7% Higher Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.0947 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 78.7% higher against the dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $61.35 million and $43.59 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.97 or 0.00634812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00068684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034835 BTC.

Dock is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,697,556 tokens. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars.

