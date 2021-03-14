Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Down 48.0% in February

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the February 11th total of 157,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Docebo stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 78,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,879. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $90,795,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,166,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,294,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,961,000.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

