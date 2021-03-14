DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in DISH Network by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 28.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

