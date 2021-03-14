Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

APPS stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

