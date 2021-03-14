Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Short Interest Down 68.0% in February

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 466,800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the February 11th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Diginex stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,275. Diginex has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.70 million, a P/E ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQOS. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diginex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter valued at $4,469,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

