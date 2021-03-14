Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBD. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $16.85 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

