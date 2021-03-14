DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.16.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

