Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,932 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 256,489 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,501 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 36.0% during the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

DSSI opened at $9.33 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

