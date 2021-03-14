Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

