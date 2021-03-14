Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $320.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $279.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.21.

BURL stock opened at $311.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $311.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

