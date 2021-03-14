Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQNR. Santander downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

EQNR stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

