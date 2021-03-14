Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQNR. Santander downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
EQNR stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
