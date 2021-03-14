Deterra Royalties Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:DRR)

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

About Deterra Royalties

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company's principal asset is the Mining Area C Royalty, an iron ore located in the Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also involved in the management and acquisition of a portfolio of royalties across bulk commodities, base and precious metals, battery minerals, and energy.

