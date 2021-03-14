Desjardins Increases Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to $61.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 62.41% from the stock’s previous close.

STLJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $37.56 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

